Punjab Launches 'Easy Jamabandi Portal' to Revolutionize Land Revenue Services

In a landmark move to combat corruption and streamline land revenue services, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the 'easy jamabandi portal' on Thursday. This digital initiative promises to revolutionize the way millions access land records annually.

The portal provides services like land record access via WhatsApp, online mutation processing, and land record corrections, eliminating the need for physical visits and corruption-prone processes. Citizens can now access these services seamlessly online, receiving digitally signed and QR-code-verified documents. This modernization covers 99% of Punjab's villages, with full digitization expected soon.

Mann and Kejriwal highlighted the promptness and efficiency promised by this initiative, with strict timelines for processing requests. They also emphasized the portal's role in safeguarding land ownership, particularly for NRIs, preventing unauthorized changes often discovered too late. The launch marks a significant step towards transparency, already showing success in a pilot district in Mohali, with plans for statewide rollout by mid-July.

