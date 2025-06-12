Left Menu

Italy's Assurance: No Imminent Israeli Attack on Iran

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured that there are no indications of an imminent Israeli attack on Iran. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about the Middle East becoming dangerous, and the U.S. stance against Iran possessing nuclear weapons, Tajani emphasized the absence of immediate threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milano | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:04 IST
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured on Thursday that there are no immediate signs of an Israeli attack on Iran. In his statement, Tajani emphasized that, apart from recent American actions, there is no indication of such an attack in the near future.

This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Wednesday about moving U.S. personnel out of the Middle East, deeming the region potentially dangerous. Trump also reiterated the U.S. commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, creating a tense atmosphere in international relations.

While the U.S. positions itself against Iran's nuclear ambitions, Tajani's comments highlight Italy's perspective on the situation, suggesting a lack of confirmation about an imminent conflict involving Israel and Iran.

