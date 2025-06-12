Bolivia Unrest: Rising Tensions and Deadly Clashes

Protests in Bolivia have turned deadly, resulting in the tragic deaths of four first responders. This escalation follows increasing tensions between anti-government demonstrators and officials, as announced by the justice minister on Thursday.

Supporters of the former President Evo Morales have been blocking highways in protest, primarily affecting rural areas. The disqualification of Morales from the upcoming elections and a faltering economy have fueled their unrest. The demonstrations have frequently devolved into clashes with forces trying to remove the roadblocks.

With military tanks deployed to Llallagua, the protests have significantly disrupted local businesses. 'Nobody travels on these roads anymore, and nobody works normally. It really harms us,' said Marlene Poma, a local restaurant owner, revealing the wider impact of the growing conflict.

