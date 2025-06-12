Left Menu

Bolivia Unrest: Rising Tensions and Deadly Clashes

Protests in Bolivia have escalated, leaving four first responders dead. Supporters of ex-President Evo Morales blockade roads, clashing with authorities. The unrest, fueled by Morales' disqualification from elections and economic decline, has prompted military deployment and severely affected local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:24 IST
Bolivia Unrest: Rising Tensions and Deadly Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protests in Bolivia have turned deadly, resulting in the tragic deaths of four first responders. This escalation follows increasing tensions between anti-government demonstrators and officials, as announced by the justice minister on Thursday.

Supporters of the former President Evo Morales have been blocking highways in protest, primarily affecting rural areas. The disqualification of Morales from the upcoming elections and a faltering economy have fueled their unrest. The demonstrations have frequently devolved into clashes with forces trying to remove the roadblocks.

With military tanks deployed to Llallagua, the protests have significantly disrupted local businesses. 'Nobody travels on these roads anymore, and nobody works normally. It really harms us,' said Marlene Poma, a local restaurant owner, revealing the wider impact of the growing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025