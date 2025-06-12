Left Menu

Legal Tensions Intensify Over Abrego Garcia's Wrongful Deportation Case

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported from Maryland to El Salvador, seeks sanctions against the Trump administration for allegedly obstructing an inquiry into securing his return. The case exemplifies criticisms of Trump's immigration policies. Abrego Garcia's legal team demands fines and withheld documents from U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:32 IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador, is pursuing legal action against the Trump administration, accusing it of obstructing efforts to bring him back to the U.S. This case has become emblematic of the criticisms against former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.

Abrego Garcia's lawyers submitted a court filing criticizing the administration's violation of court orders intended to return him to the U.S. They claim the government's resistance has been overt and continuous, calling for sanctions and the release of withheld documents as a punitive measure.

The Trump administration argues compliance with court directives by returning Abrego Garcia to face charges in Tennessee. The legal argument includes accusations of Abrego Garcia's involvement with the MS-13 gang, which his lawyers have staunchly denied, adding complexity to ongoing litigation over his March deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

