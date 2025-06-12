Murder Conspiracy Unveiled: Inside the Plan to Kill Indore Businessman
Police uncover a chilling plan involving Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to murder Sonam's husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The plot involved staging a woman's death to allow Sonam to remain in hiding. Raja was killed in Meghalaya, and the suspects are now in custody, with police investigations ongoing.
In a shocking revelation, police have unearthed a sinister plot orchestrated by Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to murder Sonam's husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The plan involved staging a random woman's death to buy Sonam more time in hiding.
Authorities revealed that the gruesome murder took place at Weisawdong Falls, Meghalaya, where Raja's body was discovered. Sonam and her accomplices, including Raj's friends Vishal, Akash, and Anand, allegedly carried out the heinous act, intending to pass off another woman's body as Sonam's.
The suspects utilized various modes of transport for Sonam's escape after the murder, under the pretext of being a victim of abduction. Meghalaya police are collaborating with other states to amass evidence, with a charge sheet expected to be filed within 90 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
