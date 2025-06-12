Controversial Changes in FIA Governance Spark Debate Over Transparency
FIA's statute changes have sparked criticism, seen as fortifying President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's reelection bid. With 83.35% support, these changes are viewed as a potential threat to transparent governance. Austria's Automobile Association opposed them, citing democratic concerns, while Ben Sulayem welcomes competition despite internal controversies.
The FIA faces controversy over recent statute amendments that critics argue favor President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's re-election campaign. The changes were approved by a significant majority at the General Assembly in Macau, despite warnings about democracy and governance from Austria's Automobile Association.
The proposed amendments come amid concerns of democratic backsliding, with warnings of potential damage to the FIA's reputation. Critics cite the timing of the changes as problematic, coinciding with Ben Sulayem's unopposed candidacy for a second term. Concerns have been raised about potential biases benefitting the current administration.
Ben Sulayem, defending his candidacy, emphasized his confidence in member support, noting widespread satisfaction among the FIA members. Despite facing controversies and internal opposition, he maintains that the updated governance policies will enhance rule clarity and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
