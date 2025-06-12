Left Menu

Weinstein's Retrial Ends in Mistrial Amidst Jury Turmoil

Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial ended abruptly with a mistrial on a rape charge after jury divisions and partial verdicts on other charges. Weinstein, who maintains his innocence, faces further trials and possible sentencing, highlighting ongoing challenges in the #MeToo movement's legal battles.

Newyork | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:58 IST
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex crime charges concluded Thursday with a mistrial, as jury disagreements prevented a resolution on a key rape charge, a day after a split verdict on other accusations.

The former movie mogul, who denies the charges, faces the possibility of a third trial in New York, with prosecutors prepared to revisit the unresolved count. Meanwhile, he awaits sentencing for a separate sex assault conviction.

The case underscores the complexities faced by the #MeToo movement, as Weinstein's initial conviction was overturned, prompting the current retrial against the backdrop of heated jury deliberations.

