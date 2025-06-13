Iran's Axis of Resistance: A Network in Decline
Iran has faced significant setbacks in its Middle Eastern influence after decades of projecting power through a network of allies known as the 'Axis of Resistance.' With key partners weakened and its capabilities diminished, Tehran grapples with the repercussions on its regional ambitions.
Iran's historical strategy of amassing power through a vast regional network, termed the 'Axis of Resistance,' is now under severe strain. This decline in influence comes amidst deadlocked nuclear talks and potential threats from the U.S. and Israel.
The death of Major-General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in 2020 marked the beginning of the erosion of Iran's web of allies. The ongoing conflict in Gaza and the recent targeting of Hezbollah leadership have further debilitated Iran's once-formidable coalition.
Despite these setbacks, Iran still relies on Shi'ite militias in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen to maintain some degree of regional leverage. However, the loyalty and effectiveness of these groups are uncertain as Tehran navigates a challenging geopolitical landscape.
