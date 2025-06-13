Military Moves and Legal Clashes: Tensions Rise in Los Angeles

Federal forces are intensifying their operations in Los Angeles as part of an immigration crackdown. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has defended the deployment of U.S. military personnel to the city, arguing it's a necessary step to 'liberate' the area despite criticisms and legal challenges.

Tensions have escalated with the controversial move to deploy 700 Marines and National Guard troops alongside ICE agents. This has drawn national debate, evoking opposition from California officials, who argue it breaches federal laws restricting military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

California has filed a lawsuit seeking to limit the military's role in policing activities, emphasizing the Posse Comitatus Act. Meanwhile, peaceful protests have unfolded in Los Angeles and other cities, igniting further debate over federal and state boundaries regarding immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)