House Vote Sparks Controversy Over Billion-Dollar Spending Cuts

The House narrowly approved a USD 9.4 billion spending cut, targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting. Republicans argue the cuts eliminate waste, while Democrats warn of global repercussions, including deaths. The rescissions package, supported by the Trump administration, awaits Senate action, potentially impacting global health and humanitarian programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:52 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved a USD 9.4 billion cut in previously approved spending, marking a contentious move backed by the Trump administration. The package targets foreign aid programs and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, potentially impacting National Public Radio, PBS, and numerous public media stations nationwide.

While Republicans describe the eliminated spending as wasteful, Democrats voice concerns that the cuts could harm the United States' international standing and exacerbate global issues. The rescissions package aims to send the savings back to the U.S. Treasury, with Congress given a 45-day decision window.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated that Senate deliberation on the bill might occur after addressing Trump's tax and immigration proposals. This move serves as a test for future rescissions, as Republicans aim to showcase fiscal responsibility amid fears of rising federal deficits, amid mixed public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

