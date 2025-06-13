Left Menu

Putin's Push for Drone Dominance in Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasizes the crucial role of drones in the Ukraine conflict, calling for the formation of a distinct military branch dedicated to unmanned systems. This initiative emphasizes rapid development and deployment, with Russia claiming substantial experience in drone warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 04:42 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has underscored the strategic importance of drones in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, advocating for the formation of specialized drone military units. Addressing a meeting on arms development on Thursday, Putin emphasized the need for swift and efficient deployment of drone systems, as reported by Russian news agencies.

The emphasis on drones comes as both Russia and Ukraine, embroiled in conflict since February 2022, recognize the significant role these technologies play in modern warfare. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also highlighted the necessity of advancing Ukraine's own drone production capabilities. Putin noted that Russia is not falling behind in this area and is leveraging its experiences to bolster its drone forces.

In addition to drones, Putin stressed the need for enhanced air defenses, citing the destruction of over 80,000 targets during the conflict. He called for a new armaments program to develop a robust air defense system, while also prioritizing the nuclear triad of land, sea, and air-based weapons.

