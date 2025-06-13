Escalating Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies

Israel launched strikes in Iran ahead of key talks between Tehran and Washington about the Islamic Republic's expanding uranium enrichment program. The latest development has heightened concerns of an all-out war between the two arch-rivals.

The history of enmity between Israel and Iran is marked by decades of clandestine conflicts, including land, sea, air, and cyberattacks. These tensions have intensified following recent attacks, with both nations engaging in retaliatory strikes that have led to significant casualties.

Amidst these ongoing hostilities, major events have unfolded, including Israel's targeting of Iranian military sites and scientists, and Iran's missile attacks on Israeli soil. The U.S., although a key player in the region, has distanced itself from the recent strikes, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.