Israel's Strategic Strike: Coordination with Washington Revealed
Israel coordinated with Washington before striking Iranian targets, according to an Israeli official. Reports of rifts between the two nations were described as false and part of a strategy to mislead Iran. The coordination highlights the ongoing alliance amidst regional tensions.
Israel has conducted a strategic military strike on Iranian targets, fully coordinating its actions with the United States, state broadcaster Kan reported on Friday.
An unnamed Israeli official revealed that the recent reports suggesting discord between Israel and Washington were intentional misinformation to mislead Iranian authorities.
This coordination reflects the enduring alliance between Israel and the United States, underscoring their shared regional security interests.
