Hong Kong's National Security Crackdown: A Joint Operation Unveiled

In a groundbreaking operation, China's national security authorities and Hong Kong police executed a joint raid involving the homes of six individuals suspected of collaborating with foreign entities to compromise national security.

The operation marked the first public acknowledgment of such a collaboration between the two forces, raising the stakes in the enforcement of the Beijing-imposed law.

Authorities have seized bank records and devices for examination, as the case draws attention amidst ongoing debates about the law's impact on civil liberties and political activism in the region.

