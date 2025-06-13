Left Menu

Hong Kong's National Security Crackdown: A Joint Operation Unveiled

China's national security authorities and Hong Kong police conducted a joint operation targeting six individuals for allegedly colluding with foreign powers to threaten national security. The operation included home raids, office searches, and the seizure of documents. The investigation underscores intensified efforts under the national security law.

In a groundbreaking operation, China's national security authorities and Hong Kong police executed a joint raid involving the homes of six individuals suspected of collaborating with foreign entities to compromise national security.

The operation marked the first public acknowledgment of such a collaboration between the two forces, raising the stakes in the enforcement of the Beijing-imposed law.

Authorities have seized bank records and devices for examination, as the case draws attention amidst ongoing debates about the law's impact on civil liberties and political activism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

