Nationwide Protests Ignite Over Trump's Immigration Crackdown
Protests against federal immigration enforcement, sparked by President Trump's policies, are intensifying nationwide. Clashes with police and arrests have been reported. A court temporarily blocked Trump's use of National Guard troops in California. Cities brace for more demonstrations, especially during the planned military parade in Washington, DC.
- Country:
- United States
Protests against federal immigration enforcement raids have erupted across the nation, fueled by President Donald Trump's policies. Demonstrators from coast to coast are preparing for significant actions over the weekend, leading to confrontations with law enforcement in some areas where police have resorted to using chemical irritants.
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary block on a federal judge's order, which demanded President Trump return control of National Guard troops to California, deeming the deployment illegal. The White House criticized the ruling as "unprecedented" while the federal government quickly appealed the decision.
Rising tensions have led to citywide curfews in Los Angeles and Spokane. Texas and Missouri governors have mobilized National Guard troops as a precautionary measure amid ongoing and planned protests, including the anticipated "No Kings" events organized to coincide with Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protests
- Trump
- immigration
- ICE
- enforcement
- demonstrations
- National Guard
- arrests
- violence
- No Kings
ALSO READ
Malawi's Ratification Pushes WTO Fisheries Subsidies Deal Closer to Enforcement
U.S. House Approves Landmark Immigration Enforcement Bill
Rajasthan Leaders Demand Enforcement of Gig Workers' Welfare Law
Tugboat Heroics: Stranded Enforcement Vessel Rescued Off Kerala Coast
CBI arrests Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate in Odisha, Chintan Raghuvanshi, in bribery case: Officials.