Nationwide Protests Ignite Over Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Protests against federal immigration enforcement raids have erupted across the nation, fueled by President Donald Trump's policies. Demonstrators from coast to coast are preparing for significant actions over the weekend, leading to confrontations with law enforcement in some areas where police have resorted to using chemical irritants.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary block on a federal judge's order, which demanded President Trump return control of National Guard troops to California, deeming the deployment illegal. The White House criticized the ruling as "unprecedented" while the federal government quickly appealed the decision.

Rising tensions have led to citywide curfews in Los Angeles and Spokane. Texas and Missouri governors have mobilized National Guard troops as a precautionary measure amid ongoing and planned protests, including the anticipated "No Kings" events organized to coincide with Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)