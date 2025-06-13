Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Ignite Over Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Protests against federal immigration enforcement, sparked by President Trump's policies, are intensifying nationwide. Clashes with police and arrests have been reported. A court temporarily blocked Trump's use of National Guard troops in California. Cities brace for more demonstrations, especially during the planned military parade in Washington, DC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:02 IST
Nationwide Protests Ignite Over Trump's Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Protests against federal immigration enforcement raids have erupted across the nation, fueled by President Donald Trump's policies. Demonstrators from coast to coast are preparing for significant actions over the weekend, leading to confrontations with law enforcement in some areas where police have resorted to using chemical irritants.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary block on a federal judge's order, which demanded President Trump return control of National Guard troops to California, deeming the deployment illegal. The White House criticized the ruling as "unprecedented" while the federal government quickly appealed the decision.

Rising tensions have led to citywide curfews in Los Angeles and Spokane. Texas and Missouri governors have mobilized National Guard troops as a precautionary measure amid ongoing and planned protests, including the anticipated "No Kings" events organized to coincide with Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

 Global
2
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025