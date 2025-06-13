Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

Israel has launched 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership, prompting retaliatory drone attacks from Iran. The high-profile conflict poses risks of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. remains a spectator, while diplomatic talks continue in hopes of averting further crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:13 IST
In a bold military move, Israel has initiated 'Operation Rising Lion,' targeting key Iranian nuclear and military sites. This operation, aimed at thwarting Iran's nuclear ambitions, has escalated regional tensions in the already volatile Middle East.

In retaliation, Iran launched approximately 100 drones towards Israel, prompting widespread alarm and vigilance among Israeli defense forces. Narratives from Iranian state media report significant damage to Iran's military infrastructure, including the loss of key personnel, such as Hossein Salami, top commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

As diplomatic pressure mounts, the United States distances itself from Israeli military actions while emphasizing the need for renewed talks with Iran. Concerns of a broader conflict drive fluctuations in global markets, showing the far-reaching impact of this regional turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

