Thaksin Shinawatra's Hospital Stay Under Scrutiny: Court Hearings Set for July

Thailand's Supreme Court plans July hearings to assess the legitimacy of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended hospital stay instead of jail. The court seeks the medical council's findings after punishing doctors who allowed his stay. Thaksin remains influential in politics amid ongoing challenges and public dissatisfaction.

Thailand's Supreme Court is set to delve into the controversial extended hospital visit of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who avoided prison time. Scheduled for July, the hearings could potentially lead to his return to jail, deepening the political uncertainty surrounding Thailand's current government.

The investigation comes after Thailand's medical council reprimanded three doctors who facilitated Thaksin's hospital stay. The court seeks to examine the medical council's findings to determine whether the 75-year-old's health condition justifies his prolonged absence from prison life.

Thaksin, who retains significant influence through his daughter, current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, faces mounting legal challenges. Though he served part of his sentence, questions remain about the validity of his hospital stay. The court plans to hear testimonies from 20 witnesses, including Thaksin's medical team and a former corrections official, over six sessions, aiming to uncover the truth behind the case.

