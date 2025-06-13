Tensions Rise: Israel Informs Germany of Iran Strike

In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Israel's recent military strike on Iran during a phone conversation on Friday morning, according to a statement from Merz.

Netanyahu emphasized Israel's right to defend itself and highlighted concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite these assertions, Merz urged both nations to exercise restraint and avoid escalating the situation further.

The German statement did not clarify whether Israel had alerted Germany to the impending attack before it occurred, as reported by Spiegel magazine earlier on Friday.