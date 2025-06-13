Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel Informs Germany of Iran Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Israel's attack on Iran. While Israel asserts its right to defend itself, there is a call for de-escalation. It remains unclear if Germany was pre-warned about the strike.

In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Israel's recent military strike on Iran during a phone conversation on Friday morning, according to a statement from Merz.

Netanyahu emphasized Israel's right to defend itself and highlighted concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite these assertions, Merz urged both nations to exercise restraint and avoid escalating the situation further.

The German statement did not clarify whether Israel had alerted Germany to the impending attack before it occurred, as reported by Spiegel magazine earlier on Friday.

