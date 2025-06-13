Left Menu

Surveillance Fears: US Scrutiny on International Students' Social Media

International students, particularly from Nigeria, India, and China, face increased U.S. visa scrutiny on social media, causing digital rights advocates to raise privacy concerns. Students fear surveillance and self-censorship as stringent vetting could deny them visas. This scrutiny highlights a debate on security versus digital privacy and freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:34 IST
Surveillance Fears: US Scrutiny on International Students' Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has implemented heightened visa scrutiny of international students' social media activities, raising concerns about digital privacy and surveillance.

Students from Nigeria, India, and China, among others, fear the increased checks might result in self-censorship and difficulty obtaining or retaining U.S. visas.

Digital rights advocates warn that this move could set a precedent affecting global digital freedom, prompting individuals worldwide to alter online behavior to avoid repercussions.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025