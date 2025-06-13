Surveillance Fears: US Scrutiny on International Students' Social Media
International students, particularly from Nigeria, India, and China, face increased U.S. visa scrutiny on social media, causing digital rights advocates to raise privacy concerns. Students fear surveillance and self-censorship as stringent vetting could deny them visas. This scrutiny highlights a debate on security versus digital privacy and freedom of expression.
The United States has implemented heightened visa scrutiny of international students' social media activities, raising concerns about digital privacy and surveillance.
Students from Nigeria, India, and China, among others, fear the increased checks might result in self-censorship and difficulty obtaining or retaining U.S. visas.
Digital rights advocates warn that this move could set a precedent affecting global digital freedom, prompting individuals worldwide to alter online behavior to avoid repercussions.
