ED Cracks Down on Bihar's Contractor-Bureaucrat Nexus
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently executed searches related to a money laundering case involving a contractor-bureaucrat nexus in Bihar. Raids across Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana targeted the interests of Patna-based contractor Rishu Shree. The investigation follows a special vigilance unit FIR highlighting tender irregularities for illicit gains.
The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into a potential money laundering scheme involving contractors and bureaucrats in Bihar. Allegations of irregularities in state-issued tenders prompted recent raids.
The agency conducted searches across nine locations, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Surat, and Panipat, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These operations targeted Patna-based contractor Rishu Shree and associated individuals.
Authorities seized substantial incriminating evidence and documents, all connected to alleged illicit activities. The probe links back to an FIR by Bihar's special vigilance unit, indicating a pervasive contractor-official nexus for tender manipulation.
