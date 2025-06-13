Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Mining Along Ganga

The Uttarakhand High Court has criticized authorities for failing to relocate stone crushers 5 km from the Ganga river, amid illegal mining activities between Raiwala and Bhogpur. The court demanded explanations on restarting previously closed crushers and sought assistance from the Garhwal Rifles for potential relocation plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:23 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Mining Along Ganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed stern criticism towards government authorities for their inability to relocate stone crushers operating illegally close to the Ganga river. The high court's concern stems from rampant illegal mining activities occurring between Raiwala and Bhogpur in the Haridwar district.

In light of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the issue, the court questioned why suitable sites for relocating 121 stone crushers more than five kilometers from the river have not been identified yet. Furthermore, it raised concerns over the unlawful resumption of 48 stone crushers that were previously shut down.

Adding an environmental perspective, the court has sought advice from the 27 Infantry Battalion (ECO), Garhwal Rifles, to explore if they can assist in relocating the stone crushers. The next hearing of the case is slated for June 18, following concerns from petitioners about threats to the Ganga river due to ongoing mining activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025