Uttarakhand High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Mining Along Ganga
The Uttarakhand High Court has criticized authorities for failing to relocate stone crushers 5 km from the Ganga river, amid illegal mining activities between Raiwala and Bhogpur. The court demanded explanations on restarting previously closed crushers and sought assistance from the Garhwal Rifles for potential relocation plans.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed stern criticism towards government authorities for their inability to relocate stone crushers operating illegally close to the Ganga river. The high court's concern stems from rampant illegal mining activities occurring between Raiwala and Bhogpur in the Haridwar district.
In light of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the issue, the court questioned why suitable sites for relocating 121 stone crushers more than five kilometers from the river have not been identified yet. Furthermore, it raised concerns over the unlawful resumption of 48 stone crushers that were previously shut down.
Adding an environmental perspective, the court has sought advice from the 27 Infantry Battalion (ECO), Garhwal Rifles, to explore if they can assist in relocating the stone crushers. The next hearing of the case is slated for June 18, following concerns from petitioners about threats to the Ganga river due to ongoing mining activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
