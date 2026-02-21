Adulteration Outrage: Tirupati Laddus Controversy Unveiled

In a striking allegation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of deflecting blame in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Addressing a crowd in Vinukonda, Naidu claimed YSRCP created obstacles in the probe, even escalating it to the Supreme Court.

Naidu highlighted findings from a CBI-led SIT, revealing the substance supplied as ghee to the TTD was not ghee. He condemned the adulteration as a 'hereditary problem' from the YSRCP government of 2019-2024, involving substandard ingredients in the revered temple delicacy.

The controversy ignited nationwide outrage, involving the Supreme Court-appointed SIT. Naidu criticized the use of animal fats and bathroom-cleaning chemicals, sparking widespread offense among millions of Hindu devotees.