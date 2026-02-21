Left Menu

Adulteration Outrage: Tirupati Laddus Controversy Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP of shifting blame in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Naidu claims YSRCP hurdles in the probe led to the Supreme Court's involvement. Allegations of adulteration with animal fats and chemicals have sparked national outrage among devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:44 IST
Adulteration Outrage: Tirupati Laddus Controversy Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking allegation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of deflecting blame in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Addressing a crowd in Vinukonda, Naidu claimed YSRCP created obstacles in the probe, even escalating it to the Supreme Court.

Naidu highlighted findings from a CBI-led SIT, revealing the substance supplied as ghee to the TTD was not ghee. He condemned the adulteration as a 'hereditary problem' from the YSRCP government of 2019-2024, involving substandard ingredients in the revered temple delicacy.

The controversy ignited nationwide outrage, involving the Supreme Court-appointed SIT. Naidu criticized the use of animal fats and bathroom-cleaning chemicals, sparking widespread offense among millions of Hindu devotees.

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026