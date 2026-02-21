Adulteration Outrage: Tirupati Laddus Controversy Unveiled
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP of shifting blame in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Naidu claims YSRCP hurdles in the probe led to the Supreme Court's involvement. Allegations of adulteration with animal fats and chemicals have sparked national outrage among devotees.
- Country:
- India
In a striking allegation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of deflecting blame in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Addressing a crowd in Vinukonda, Naidu claimed YSRCP created obstacles in the probe, even escalating it to the Supreme Court.
Naidu highlighted findings from a CBI-led SIT, revealing the substance supplied as ghee to the TTD was not ghee. He condemned the adulteration as a 'hereditary problem' from the YSRCP government of 2019-2024, involving substandard ingredients in the revered temple delicacy.
The controversy ignited nationwide outrage, involving the Supreme Court-appointed SIT. Naidu criticized the use of animal fats and bathroom-cleaning chemicals, sparking widespread offense among millions of Hindu devotees.
