Global Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Iran

In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel launched extensive military operations against Iran, prompting a flurry of global reactions. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the operation crucial to counter the Iranian threat to his country's survival.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Israel's actions, promising severe retribution. The United States, although distancing itself from the strikes, has urged Iran not to target American interests.

International leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and nations like Oman and Germany, have expressed deep concern over the military escalation and are calling for immediate de-escalation to safeguard regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)