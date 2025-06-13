Global Outcry as Israel Initiates Operation Rising Lion Against Iran

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a widescale military strike against Iran on Friday. The operation, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to eliminate the Iranian threat to Israel's security and survival.

Israel's unilateral military action has prompted a flurry of international reactions. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned the strike as a 'satanic' act and vowed severe repercussions. Meanwhile, the U.S. declared it is not involved, and emphasized the need to protect American forces in the region.

The United Nations, among other international entities, expressed deep concern over the escalation, urging maximum restraint from all parties involved to prevent further destabilization in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)