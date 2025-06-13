Left Menu

Global Outcry as Israel Initiates Operation Rising Lion Against Iran

Israel's military operation against Iran, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, has sparked global condemnation. Prime Minister Netanyahu asserts it's vital for their survival, while world leaders call for restraint and diplomacy. Many nations fear stability in the Middle East is at risk due to escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:57 IST
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a widescale military strike against Iran on Friday. The operation, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to eliminate the Iranian threat to Israel's security and survival.

Israel's unilateral military action has prompted a flurry of international reactions. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned the strike as a 'satanic' act and vowed severe repercussions. Meanwhile, the U.S. declared it is not involved, and emphasized the need to protect American forces in the region.

The United Nations, among other international entities, expressed deep concern over the escalation, urging maximum restraint from all parties involved to prevent further destabilization in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

