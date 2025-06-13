SC Denies Karnataka MLA's Request for Extended Bail Amid Murder Case

The Supreme Court, on Friday, rebuffed Karnataka Congress legislator Vinay R Kulkarni's request for an extension before surrendering in a murder case.

Despite his counsel citing pressing duties as a sitting MLA and board chairman, the bench insisted on adherence to the court's ruling. Kulkarni's bail had been revoked due to suspicions of witness tampering in the 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had pushed for the cancellation, alleging attempts to influence witnesses. The court maintained the need for an uncompromised trial following earlier orders underlining sufficient evidence against Kulkarni.