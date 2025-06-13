Left Menu

SC Denies Karnataka MLA's Request for Extended Bail Amid Murder Case

The Supreme Court rejected Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay R Kulkarni's request for a one-week extension to surrender, following the state of Karnataka's appeal. Kulkarni's bail was canceled due to his alleged involvement in contacting witnesses related to the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda. The CBI continues its investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:15 IST
SC Denies Karnataka MLA's Request for Extended Bail Amid Murder Case
Bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Friday, rebuffed Karnataka Congress legislator Vinay R Kulkarni's request for an extension before surrendering in a murder case.

Despite his counsel citing pressing duties as a sitting MLA and board chairman, the bench insisted on adherence to the court's ruling. Kulkarni's bail had been revoked due to suspicions of witness tampering in the 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had pushed for the cancellation, alleging attempts to influence witnesses. The court maintained the need for an uncompromised trial following earlier orders underlining sufficient evidence against Kulkarni.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025