Man Sentenced to Life for 2023 Child Rape Case
A local court sentenced Rishipal Singh to life imprisonment for the rape of a four-year-old girl in 2023. Special Judge Devashish Pandey found Singh guilty, imposing a Rs 20,000 fine. The crime occurred on November 11 in a village near the Aonla police station, and Singh was promptly apprehended.
A local court has delivered a life sentence to a man convicted of raping a four-year-old girl in a high-profile 2023 case. The verdict was announced on Thursday by Special Judge Devashish Pandey.
The convicted individual, Rishipal Singh, also faces a fine of Rs 20,000 as part of his sentence. The heinous crime came to light when the minor's father lodged a formal complaint, prompting swift action from the authorities.
According to Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Tiwari, the tragic incident unfolded on November 11, 2023, in a village under the jurisdiction of the Aonla police station. Singh allegedly lured the young girl to an orchard, where the appalling act took place. Singh was captured and turned over to the police shortly after the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
