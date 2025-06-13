Bribery Scandal Unravels: Revenue Official Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a revenue official in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, according to sources.

The official, identified as Mohammad Jameel, served as a Patwari in Dhara Girdwari, where he allegedly solicited a bribe for providing attested land records.

A complaint prompted an investigation confirming the allegations, leading to Jameel's arrest during a sting operation. A subsequent search was conducted at his residence, as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)