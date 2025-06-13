Bribery Scandal Unravels: Revenue Official Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, identified as Mohammad Jameel, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The arrest followed a complaint that he demanded a bribe for providing attested land records. A trap was set, leading to his arrest and investigation.
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a revenue official in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, according to sources.
The official, identified as Mohammad Jameel, served as a Patwari in Dhara Girdwari, where he allegedly solicited a bribe for providing attested land records.
A complaint prompted an investigation confirming the allegations, leading to Jameel's arrest during a sting operation. A subsequent search was conducted at his residence, as authorities continue their investigation.
