Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unravels: Revenue Official Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, identified as Mohammad Jameel, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The arrest followed a complaint that he demanded a bribe for providing attested land records. A trap was set, leading to his arrest and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:21 IST
Bribery Scandal Unravels: Revenue Official Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a revenue official in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, according to sources.

The official, identified as Mohammad Jameel, served as a Patwari in Dhara Girdwari, where he allegedly solicited a bribe for providing attested land records.

A complaint prompted an investigation confirming the allegations, leading to Jameel's arrest during a sting operation. A subsequent search was conducted at his residence, as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025