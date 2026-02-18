Bribery Bust in Jammu and Kashmir: Revenue Official Caught Red-Handed

In a significant anti-corruption operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a revenue official was apprehended while accepting a bribe. Mohd Saleem Bandy, who holds the position of 'girdawar' or revenue supervisor, was caught red-handed demanding Rs 10,000 from a complainant as part of a land demarcation process.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau received a tip-off about the alleged misconduct, prompting them to initiate a strategic operation. A specialized trap team, led by a deputy superintendent of police-ranked officer, successfully executed the plan, resulting in Bandy's arrest alongside the recovery of the bribe money.

The arrest, conducted in strict adherence to legal procedures, also led to a search at the accused's residence in Udhampur. Notably, Bandy had two prior FIRs registered against him at the ACB police station, further underlining his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)