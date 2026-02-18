Left Menu

Bribery Bust in Jammu and Kashmir: Revenue Official Caught Red-Handed

A revenue official, Mohd Saleem Bandy, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. He was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau during a trap operation following a complaint. Two FIRs were already registered against him at the ACB police station in Udhampur.

In a significant anti-corruption operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a revenue official was apprehended while accepting a bribe. Mohd Saleem Bandy, who holds the position of 'girdawar' or revenue supervisor, was caught red-handed demanding Rs 10,000 from a complainant as part of a land demarcation process.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau received a tip-off about the alleged misconduct, prompting them to initiate a strategic operation. A specialized trap team, led by a deputy superintendent of police-ranked officer, successfully executed the plan, resulting in Bandy's arrest alongside the recovery of the bribe money.

The arrest, conducted in strict adherence to legal procedures, also led to a search at the accused's residence in Udhampur. Notably, Bandy had two prior FIRs registered against him at the ACB police station, further underlining his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

