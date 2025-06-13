Devastating Israeli Strikes: Top Iranian Commanders and Nuclear Scientists Lost
Several high-ranking Iranian military commanders and six nuclear scientists were killed in Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. Among the casualties were the head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force and several key figures in Iran's military leadership. The strikes aimed to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:51 IST
Israel's recent military offensive resulted in the deaths of top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists, aiming to cripple Iran's nuclear ambitions. The strikes targeted critical facilities, including nuclear sites and missile factories.
Notable losses for Iran included the IRGC chief, senior military commanders, and leading nuclear experts. This high-profile attack has significantly impacted Iran's strategic capabilities.
The casualties, such as Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, reflect the operation's intensity. Sources indicate that these actions aim to preempt Iran's potential development of nuclear weapons, escalating regional tensions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brain Drain: Surge in U.S. Scientists Turning to Europe Amid Turmoil
New Era of Leadership: Trump Nominates Navy and Air Force Commanders for Central and Africa Commands
Countdown to 2026: Security Forces Target Top Maoist Commanders
Citizen Scientists Revolutionize South Africa's Battle Against Water Pollution
Dharmendra Pradhan Opens Global Young Scientists Meet at IIT Hyderabad