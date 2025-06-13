Empowering Tribes: The Dharati Aaba Initiative

The Dharati Aaba Janbhagidari campaign, aimed at elevating Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and Scheduled Tribes by enrolling them into government welfare programs, launched from the East Singhbhum district collectorate on Friday.

Flagged off by key officials such as BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Brijnandan Prasad, the campaign seeks to mainstream the most deprived sections of society. It stresses public participation through a signature drive to enhance awareness.

Efforts focus on Aadhaar card registration and inclusion in schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi called on locals to take full advantage of these beneficial initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)