Global Embassies Closed Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Israel has initiated an unprecedented move by closing its embassies globally following significant military operations against Iran. The Israeli government has advised its citizens to remain vigilant and avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public spaces as tensions escalate.

The absence of consular services has been announced with no specified duration for the closures, leaving many in precarious situations overseas. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared an increased protection for Jewish and Israeli sites, indicating the gravity of the threat perceived from the current developments.

Security measures have visibly intensified across different locations, notably outside the Great Synagogue of Stockholm. The situation is further complicated by U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks, holding Iran responsible and pushing for a change in its nuclear negotiations stance, as future attacks loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)