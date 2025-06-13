Iran Pays the Price: The Unyielding Alliance with Hamas
Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group, commends Iran for its support amid escalating tensions with Israel. Iran's strategic alliance with militant groups is currently under strain, following significant Israeli attacks. In retaliation, Iran is facing drone threats and pledges further action against Israel.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has highlighted Iran's continued support amidst Israeli military aggression. Recent large-scale attacks by Israel on Iranian sites follow decades of conflict, underscoring the high stakes involved.
Hamas leaders have expressed gratitude towards Iran, recognizing its unwavering financial and military backing. This support has been particularly crucial throughout the current conflict originating in October 2023. Tehran has vowed to retaliate following Israel's destructive strikes on critical Iranian infrastructure, including nuclear facilities.
Providing a strong public stance, Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida reaffirmed their allegiance to Iran. He criticized what he described as Israel's 'strategic mistakes,' asserting that such actions only hasten their own downfall. The charged exchanges continue as the region watches closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Iran
- Israel
- conflict
- retaliation
- drone
- alliances
- military
- Middle East
- tensions