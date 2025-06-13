Global Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Iran: International Reactions Unfold

Israel's military offensive against Iran has triggered a wave of international responses, with global leaders expressing concern over escalated tensions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the operation a necessary measure to counter the Iranian threat, dubbed 'Operation Rising Lion.'

In stark contrast, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Israel's actions, promising retaliation. Meanwhile, the U.S. distanced itself from the strikes, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging Iran not to target American interests.

Other world leaders, including Russia, China, and the UN, criticized Israel's unilateral actions, cautioning against further destabilization. The unfolding situation underscores the urgency of diplomatic engagements to resolve disputes surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

