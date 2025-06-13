Left Menu

Tragic Drowning: Young Boy's Fatal Accident at Nagpur Water Park

An 8-year-old boy named Naitik Amit Deshmukh tragically drowned at a water park near Nagpur. Despite immediate attempts to revive him, he was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities have registered an accidental death report, and the park officials claimed that all safety measures were in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:15 IST
Tragic Drowning: Young Boy's Fatal Accident at Nagpur Water Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 8-year-old boy, Naitik Amit Deshmukh, tragically drowned at a water park near Bazargaon, Nagpur. The incident occurred on Thursday, as confirmed by local police officials on Friday.

Naitik was visiting the park with his family when he accidentally slipped into a 41-inch deep pool. Lifeguards swiftly extracted him from the water and administered CPR, but unfortunately, he did not regain consciousness. He was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Kondhali police have registered an accidental death report following the tragic incident. Meanwhile, the park's general manager, Chandan Kumar Singh, stated that all safety protocols were adhered to and mentioned that the boy was accompanied by his parents at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025