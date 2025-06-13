Tragic Drowning: Young Boy's Fatal Accident at Nagpur Water Park

An 8-year-old boy, Naitik Amit Deshmukh, tragically drowned at a water park near Bazargaon, Nagpur. The incident occurred on Thursday, as confirmed by local police officials on Friday.

Naitik was visiting the park with his family when he accidentally slipped into a 41-inch deep pool. Lifeguards swiftly extracted him from the water and administered CPR, but unfortunately, he did not regain consciousness. He was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Kondhali police have registered an accidental death report following the tragic incident. Meanwhile, the park's general manager, Chandan Kumar Singh, stated that all safety protocols were adhered to and mentioned that the boy was accompanied by his parents at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)