Thane Women Arrested for Job Scam Targeting Goa Couple
Two women from Thane have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Goa-based couple by promising overseas jobs. They collected Rs 4.8 lakh but handed over fake job letters. The crime was registered at Cupem police station and involved a fake company called RIS International Services.
In a startling development, two women from Thane district have been apprehended for allegedly duping a couple in Goa by promising them lucrative overseas employment positions. The arrests were made following a complaint filed at the Cupem police station in Goa, an official stated.
The suspects, Joanna Remedios, aged 32, and Perpetual Remedios, aged 42, had allegedly extracted Rs 4.8 lakh from the victims over a nearly two-year period. The pair, along with two other accomplices, presented fake job offers purportedly from a Europe-based company, violating trust and promising non-existent opportunities.
Upon the request of Goa Police, the crime branch cell 1 in Kashimira executed the arrests on June 10 and subsequently transferred the custody of the accused to the Cupem police for further investigation. The fraudulent operation revolved around the company 'RIS International Services,' based in Mumbai.
