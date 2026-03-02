Left Menu

Police Arrest Slain Gangster's Son Rakshit Tyagi in Armed Encounter

Rakshit Tyagi, son of deceased gangster Vikki Tyagi, and his associate Bholu were arrested following a shoot-out with police in western Uttar Pradesh. Illegal arms were seized from them, and both sustained injuries. Rakshit was under surveillance for involvement in organized crime and wanted in over ten cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:22 IST
Police Arrest Slain Gangster's Son Rakshit Tyagi in Armed Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

The son of slain gangster Vikki Tyagi, Rakshit Tyagi, was apprehended along with his associate after a shoot-out with law enforcement on Monday. The incident led to the recovery of a cache of illegal firearms, including four pistols and nine cartridges, from their possession.

Following a tip-off, authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the Sindhawali underpass. However, the two occupants, Rakshit Tyagi (28) and his accomplice Bholu, opened fire at the police in an effort to escape. In retaliation, officers fired back, resulting in both suspects sustaining bullet injuries.

Rakshit Tyagi has been under police scrutiny for his alleged involvement in organized crime networks in western Uttar Pradesh. Known for supplying illegal arms, he was wanted in more than ten criminal cases. Further investigations are being pursued by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
2
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global
3
QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026