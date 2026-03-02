Police Arrest Slain Gangster's Son Rakshit Tyagi in Armed Encounter

The son of slain gangster Vikki Tyagi, Rakshit Tyagi, was apprehended along with his associate after a shoot-out with law enforcement on Monday. The incident led to the recovery of a cache of illegal firearms, including four pistols and nine cartridges, from their possession.

Following a tip-off, authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the Sindhawali underpass. However, the two occupants, Rakshit Tyagi (28) and his accomplice Bholu, opened fire at the police in an effort to escape. In retaliation, officers fired back, resulting in both suspects sustaining bullet injuries.

Rakshit Tyagi has been under police scrutiny for his alleged involvement in organized crime networks in western Uttar Pradesh. Known for supplying illegal arms, he was wanted in more than ten criminal cases. Further investigations are being pursued by the authorities.

