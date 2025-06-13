High Court Halts Haridwar Ropeway Tender Amid Safety Concerns

The Haridwar Municipal Corporation has retracted a tender for managing the Mansa Devi Temple ropeway, just before a Uttarakhand High Court decision on a petition challenging the tender process. Concerns about passenger safety and transparency in the tender process led to this decision.

In a session with Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Alok Mehra, the municipal corporation's attorney, Sandeep Kothari, announced the tender's withdrawal. The high court's impending decision relates to a petition from Usha Breco Limited, a company specializing in ropeway services.

The controversy dates back to April when objections were raised regarding the eligibility of firms in the bidding process, including those from unrelated sectors like highways and hospitals. A court-ordered inquiry has already reported on the tender's contentious terms.

