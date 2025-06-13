Left Menu

Court Upholds Verdict Against Trump in Carroll Defamation Case

The U.S. federal appeals court upheld a $5 million verdict against former President Donald Trump, confirming earlier findings that he sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll. Trump, however, did not succeed in his plea for a reconsideration, asserting judicial errors in the presentation of evidence.

Updated: 13-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:59 IST
Donald Trump

A federal appeals court has declined to overturn a $5 million judgment against former President Donald Trump, signaling an ongoing legal battle for the embattled politician. This decision solidifies jury findings that Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist, in the mid-1990s.

The appeals court in Manhattan upheld a prior ruling, much to Carroll's favor, where the jury found Trump had not only assaulted but also defamed her through public denials and derogatory remarks. Despite his fervent claims of judicial errors, such as the inclusion of the 'Access Hollywood' video as evidence, the court stood by its original decision.

Trump, facing additional legal challenges, continues to argue his case, leveraging a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that provides him with potential criminal immunity. Both Carroll's accusations and Trump's defense hinge upon contested interactions that have captivated international attention and legal scrutiny.

