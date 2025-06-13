Court Upholds Verdict Against Trump in Carroll Defamation Case
The U.S. federal appeals court upheld a $5 million verdict against former President Donald Trump, confirming earlier findings that he sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll. Trump, however, did not succeed in his plea for a reconsideration, asserting judicial errors in the presentation of evidence.
A federal appeals court has declined to overturn a $5 million judgment against former President Donald Trump, signaling an ongoing legal battle for the embattled politician. This decision solidifies jury findings that Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist, in the mid-1990s.
The appeals court in Manhattan upheld a prior ruling, much to Carroll's favor, where the jury found Trump had not only assaulted but also defamed her through public denials and derogatory remarks. Despite his fervent claims of judicial errors, such as the inclusion of the 'Access Hollywood' video as evidence, the court stood by its original decision.
Trump, facing additional legal challenges, continues to argue his case, leveraging a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that provides him with potential criminal immunity. Both Carroll's accusations and Trump's defense hinge upon contested interactions that have captivated international attention and legal scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers law for now, AP reports.
Federal Appeals Court Supports Trump's Tariff Collection Amid Emergency Powers Debate
Trump's Tariff Triumph: Federal Appeals Court Upholds Controversial Tariffs
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Temporary yet Crucial Decision
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Controversial Tariffs Amid Legal Battles