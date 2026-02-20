Tesla's Legal Setback: A $243 Million Jury Verdict
A federal judge upheld a $243 million jury verdict against Tesla for a 2019 Autopilot crash that killed a woman and injured her boyfriend. Tesla, found 33% responsible for the crash, plans to appeal the decision. The case highlights ongoing concerns about Tesla's Autopilot safety and company accountability.
A federal judge has refused to overturn a $243 million jury verdict against Tesla, related to a 2019 accident involving its Autopilot technology. The crash, which took place in Key Largo, Florida, resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman and severely injured her boyfriend.
U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami stated that the evidence presented at the trial strongly supports the jury's decision. Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, is contemplating an appeal in light of the verdict. The electric vehicle giant has been grappling with numerous lawsuits concerning its vehicles' self-driving features.
The 2019 accident occurred when driver George McGee crashed his Model S while distracted, causing a collision with the victims' SUV. Jurors attributed 33% of the responsibility to Tesla, awarding $243 million in total damages. Despite accusations of negligence, Tesla insists the Model S wasn't defective, maintaining it shouldn't be held liable for reckless driving.
