Trump Confirms U.S. Awareness of Israel's Iran Strike

President Donald Trump revealed the U.S. was aware of Israel's plans to attack Iran. In a Wall Street Journal interview, Trump confirmed prior knowledge, expressing confidence in the operation's success. He communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu before and after the attack.

Updated: 13-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:39 IST
Trump Confirms U.S. Awareness of Israel's Iran Strike
Donald Trump

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States was fully aware of Israel's plans to strike Iran. He described the operation as a resounding success.

When asked about the communication level between the U.S. and Israel, Trump emphasized the structured updates they received, dismissing the notion of a mere heads-up.

The President highlighted his ongoing dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating close bilateral cooperation before and after the military action.

