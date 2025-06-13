Trump Confirms U.S. Awareness of Israel's Iran Strike
President Donald Trump revealed the U.S. was aware of Israel's plans to attack Iran. In a Wall Street Journal interview, Trump confirmed prior knowledge, expressing confidence in the operation's success. He communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu before and after the attack.
In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States was fully aware of Israel's plans to strike Iran. He described the operation as a resounding success.
When asked about the communication level between the U.S. and Israel, Trump emphasized the structured updates they received, dismissing the notion of a mere heads-up.
The President highlighted his ongoing dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating close bilateral cooperation before and after the military action.
