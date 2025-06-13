FARC Denies Involvement in Attack on Colombian Senator
The dissident faction of FARC denies responsibility for the attack on Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe. The government suggested FARC's involvement in the shooting, which left Uribe critically injured. A 15-year-old suspect has been detained. The senator remains in intensive care after being shot during a political event in Bogotá.
The main dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has firmly denied any involvement in the recent attack on Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe. This statement was made public on Friday following government allegations.
On Saturday, Uribe was shot at a political meeting by a 15-year-old who is now in custody. The senator, who is also a potential presidential candidate, is in critical condition at a Bogotá clinic, having suffered two head wounds and one in the left leg.
The government of President Gustavo Petro suggested FARC's involvement, but the armed group refutes any planning or execution of the attack. The incident underlines the ongoing tension and complex political landscape in Colombia.