Left Menu

Netanyahu Confirms Preemptive Alert to U.S. on Iran Strike

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel informed the United States prior to its attack on Iran. He emphasized the independent decision-making of U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu reiterated his stance against Iran possessing nuclear weapons and enrichment capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:02 IST
Netanyahu Confirms Preemptive Alert to U.S. on Iran Strike
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that Israel had forewarned the United States about its recent military action against Iran. The announcement was made through a recorded video message on Friday.

Netanyahu stated, "I leave the American position to the Americans. We updated them ahead of time. They knew about the attack. What will they do now? I leave that to President Donald Trump. He makes his decisions independently."

The Prime Minister further expressed his continued opposition to Iran holding nuclear weapons, aligning with President Trump's stance that Iran must not have nuclear enrichment capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025