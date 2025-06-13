Netanyahu Confirms Preemptive Alert to U.S. on Iran Strike
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel informed the United States prior to its attack on Iran. He emphasized the independent decision-making of U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu reiterated his stance against Iran possessing nuclear weapons and enrichment capabilities.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that Israel had forewarned the United States about its recent military action against Iran. The announcement was made through a recorded video message on Friday.
Netanyahu stated, "I leave the American position to the Americans. We updated them ahead of time. They knew about the attack. What will they do now? I leave that to President Donald Trump. He makes his decisions independently."
The Prime Minister further expressed his continued opposition to Iran holding nuclear weapons, aligning with President Trump's stance that Iran must not have nuclear enrichment capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt
Sunnova's Solar Setback: Trump Administration Scraps $2.92 Billion Loan Guarantee
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, Stimulating Asian Markets
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs: Market Reacts with Uncertainty
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, says AP source.