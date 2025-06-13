Netanyahu Confirms Preemptive Alert to U.S. on Iran Strike

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that Israel had forewarned the United States about its recent military action against Iran. The announcement was made through a recorded video message on Friday.

Netanyahu stated, "I leave the American position to the Americans. We updated them ahead of time. They knew about the attack. What will they do now? I leave that to President Donald Trump. He makes his decisions independently."

The Prime Minister further expressed his continued opposition to Iran holding nuclear weapons, aligning with President Trump's stance that Iran must not have nuclear enrichment capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)