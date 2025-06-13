Left Menu

Maharashtra Scam Exposes Corruption in Farmer Compensation

Ten talathis have been suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district over a scam involving fraudulent compensation to farmers affected by natural calamities. An inquiry indicted 74 officials for creating fake beneficiaries and misusing credentials. Investigations were conducted by 54 officials and six special teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:04 IST
In a significant crackdown on corruption, ten talathis were suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district as part of a Rs 34.97 crore scam investigation. An official disclosed that the scam involved compensating farmers hit by natural disasters in Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils between 2022 and 2024.

According to a statement from the district collector's office, the suspensions followed an inquiry revealing prima facie involvement. Responses are being sought from several other implicated talathis. The inquiry panel had earlier indicted 74 officials, including talathis, gram sevaks, and agriculture assistants.

The investigation uncovered a fraudulent operation involving fake beneficiary creation, credential misuse, and document tampering, leading to multiple payments to the same individuals. The probe was executed by 54 officials, supported by six dedicated teams.

