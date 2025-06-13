Maharashtra Scam Exposes Corruption in Farmer Compensation

In a significant crackdown on corruption, ten talathis were suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district as part of a Rs 34.97 crore scam investigation. An official disclosed that the scam involved compensating farmers hit by natural disasters in Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils between 2022 and 2024.

According to a statement from the district collector's office, the suspensions followed an inquiry revealing prima facie involvement. Responses are being sought from several other implicated talathis. The inquiry panel had earlier indicted 74 officials, including talathis, gram sevaks, and agriculture assistants.

The investigation uncovered a fraudulent operation involving fake beneficiary creation, credential misuse, and document tampering, leading to multiple payments to the same individuals. The probe was executed by 54 officials, supported by six dedicated teams.