Tragedy in Shimla: A Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal

A man from Panchkula allegedly killed his cousin in a Shimla hotel following a dispute. The accused reportedly smashed a beer bottle on his cousin and slit his throat. The crime came to light after a hotel employee received a suspicious call. Police have filed a case and search for the suspect continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:21 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Shimla when a man from Panchkula allegedly murdered his cousin during a hotel stay. The suspect, Arjun, reportedly attacked Adarsh, hailing from Chandigarh, with a broken beer bottle during an argument. Police say Arjun confessed the crime to his family before fleeing the scene.

The cousins had checked into the hotel near Dhalli Tunnel on Wednesday, intending to celebrate a birthday. The gruesome event was discovered after a hotel receptionist received a call about switched-off mobile phones and the alleged confession. Upon entering the room, staff found the body and immediately notified the authorities.

Shimla's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed that a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Arjun, who remains at large. The police and forensic teams continue their investigation, gathering evidence to track down the suspect.

