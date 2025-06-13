FARC Denies Role in Colombian Senator's Shooting, Investigations Continue

In a recent development that shook Colombia, the main dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) denied any involvement in the assault on Senator Miguel Uribe last weekend. This denial came after the government hinted at the group's potential connection to the attack.

Senator Uribe, 39, considered a possible presidential hopeful, remains in critical condition after being shot at a rally in Bogota. The nation, already unnerved by a history of political violence, reacted with shock as a 15-year-old was apprehended in connection to the incident.

The government speculated a relationship between the attack and multiple bombings in the southwest, which resulted in casualties. The FARC's statement did not address the bombings, for which no group has claimed responsibility. A second suspect has been arrested, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

