Covert Alert: U.S. Tip-Off on Israel's Surprise Strike on Iran

In a delicate diplomatic maneuver, the U.S. State Department discreetly alerted regional allies in the Middle East about Israel's impending military action on Iran, hours before it commenced. Sources revealed that on Thursday, a formal notification was dispatched, indicating Israel's plans to strike various strategic targets in Iran.

The advisory message confirmed that the Israeli attack would occur late on Thursday. Notably, Qatar was amongst those forewarned. While the communication clarified that Washington was not a participant in the Israeli operation, it reaffirmed President Donald Trump's steadfast position: the necessity for regional peace and the importance of preventing Tehran from gaining nuclear arms.

Subsequently, on Friday, Israel executed extensive strikes across Iran, targeting nuclear and missile production facilities and eliminating key military figures. The offensive is an expansive effort to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions. The State Department has not commented on the situation as of this writing.

(With inputs from agencies.)