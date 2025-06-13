Tensions Rise in LA: Marines Deployed Amid Immigration Protests

Amid escalating protests in Los Angeles following federal immigration raids, approximately 200 Marines have been deployed to safeguard federal property and personnel. This decision was announced by Major General Scott Sherman, who oversees Task Force 51.

Sherman emphasized that the Marines, having completed civil disturbance training, would not engage in enforcement activities but focus on protection duties. Meanwhile, a court ruling temporarily impeded President Trump's efforts to assert control over National Guard operations in California.

The presence of Marines aims to support the 2,000 National Guard troops stationed since the beginning of protests. With additional demonstrations anticipated, governors nationwide consider their own troop deployments as California's Governor Gavin Newsom challenges the legality of Trump's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)