Left Menu

Tensions Rise in LA: Marines Deployed Amid Immigration Protests

In Los Angeles, 200 Marines have been deployed to protect federal property amidst ongoing immigration protests. Major General Scott Sherman emphasized that the Marines will not enforce law, but will safeguard federal personnel. This comes as the 9th US Circuit Court blocked Trump's attempted takeover of National Guard control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:55 IST
Tensions Rise in LA: Marines Deployed Amid Immigration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid escalating protests in Los Angeles following federal immigration raids, approximately 200 Marines have been deployed to safeguard federal property and personnel. This decision was announced by Major General Scott Sherman, who oversees Task Force 51.

Sherman emphasized that the Marines, having completed civil disturbance training, would not engage in enforcement activities but focus on protection duties. Meanwhile, a court ruling temporarily impeded President Trump's efforts to assert control over National Guard operations in California.

The presence of Marines aims to support the 2,000 National Guard troops stationed since the beginning of protests. With additional demonstrations anticipated, governors nationwide consider their own troop deployments as California's Governor Gavin Newsom challenges the legality of Trump's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025