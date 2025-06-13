Left Menu

Justice Served: Jharkhand High Court Penalizes Public Service Commission

The Jharkhand High Court imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty on the state’s public service commission for rejecting a candidate's application for associate professor due to an alleged fee discrepancy. The court also fined former Chief Minister Madhu Koda for repeatedly seeking adjournments in another case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court ruled against the state's public service commission, imposing a Rs 1 lakh fine after it wrongfully dismissed a candidate for the assistant professor role. Manoj Kumar Kachhap's application was initially accepted, but a missing fee credit led to his rejection.

Kachhap filed a petition citing that he was never informed of the fee issue before his interview, and the court ruled in his favor, directing the commission to consider him. The division bench, led by Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao, reinforced the earlier single-judge decision.

Additionally, the court fined former Chief Minister Madhu Koda Rs 8,000 for requesting a fourth adjournment in an unrelated legal case, emphasizing procedural accountability.

