Regional Tensions Flare as Israel Initiates Strikes on Iran
The U.S. informed Middle Eastern allies of Israel's intent to attack Iran before the strike occurred. Despite not being involved, Washington's early warnings highlight its awareness of Israel's plans. The unilateral Israeli operation targeted nuclear facilities and military sites to disrupt Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The U.S. State Department alerted numerous Middle Eastern allies about Israel's planned strike on Iran, which unfolded a few hours later, sources disclosed. A diplomatic note, sent Thursday, confirmed the anticipated Israeli attack later that day, with Qatar among the notified countries.
Despite Washington's knowledge of the operation, it maintained a non-participatory role, emphasizing President Donald Trump's commitment to peace while opposing Iran's nuclear capabilities. "We don't comment on private diplomatic conversations," remarked a State Department spokesperson when questioned about the advance notifications.
Israel's extensive assault on Iran targeted nuclear and missile sites, potentially marking a long-term campaign to thwart Iranian nuclear weapon development. The notification exemplifies how Washington, although not directly involved, remained informed of Israel's intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
