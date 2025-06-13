Regional Tensions Flare as Israel Initiates Strikes on Iran

The U.S. State Department alerted numerous Middle Eastern allies about Israel's planned strike on Iran, which unfolded a few hours later, sources disclosed. A diplomatic note, sent Thursday, confirmed the anticipated Israeli attack later that day, with Qatar among the notified countries.

Despite Washington's knowledge of the operation, it maintained a non-participatory role, emphasizing President Donald Trump's commitment to peace while opposing Iran's nuclear capabilities. "We don't comment on private diplomatic conversations," remarked a State Department spokesperson when questioned about the advance notifications.

Israel's extensive assault on Iran targeted nuclear and missile sites, potentially marking a long-term campaign to thwart Iranian nuclear weapon development. The notification exemplifies how Washington, although not directly involved, remained informed of Israel's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)