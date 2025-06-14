Left Menu

Khamenei Warns Israel of Unforeseen Repercussions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Israel, which he accuses of initiating a war, will face serious repercussions for its actions. Khamenei stressed that Iran's response will be decisive and not half-hearted, ensuring the Iranian nation's assurance against 'hit and run' tactics by Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:01 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a stern warning to Israel on Friday, asserting that the country would face severe repercussions for initiating conflict.

During his statement, Khamenei emphasized that Iran would not tolerate 'hit and run' strategies and promised a decisive response to safeguard the Iranian nation.

Khamenei declared that the Zionist regime would not escape unscathed from the consequences of its actions, assuring the Iranian people of a robust reaction.

